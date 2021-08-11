NASHVILLE, Tenn., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heritage Foundation, a non-profit historical society built to preserve the communities & cultural heritage of Williamson County, is proud to have recently re-launched their website. In collaboration with JLB, Heritage Foundation was able to produce a modern, mobile-friendly website where visitors can learn how to explore local events and activities, tour historic spaces/landmarks, and learn about cherished local businesses.
With a need to incorporate e-commerce into their website for regular donations, JLB worked with the Heritage Foundation to create a custom built website that worked to communicate the true life and history of Franklin, Tennessee. With custom landing pages, UX/UI design, and full mobile web support, JLB was able to create a website that encourages the Heritage Foundation visitors to save the places and stories that matter.
As a non-profit, the Heritage Foundation furthers its mission through the operation of The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.
"We were thrilled to continue to be the partner of choice for the Heritage Foundation and assist them with even more online services. Since our business was founded in Franklin TN, we are passionate about the Foundation and the city, so this partnership is more than a business relationship," said Ken Royer, CEO of JLB.
With three other unique forefront associations, the Heritage Foundation recognized a need for two more updated websites. In partnership with JLB, and on behalf of the Heritage Foundation, The Franklin Theatre and the Downtown Franklin Association will soon be launching their own modernized websites. Be on the lookout for these intuitive, user-friendly sites for all things related to Franklin, Tennessee.
JLB (Joy Life Business) is a Nashville Web Design company with over 18 years in business. JLB is about disruptive accountability to its clients. All the marketing, technology, software and web design services are their responsibility to make sure it works, it's protected, well supported and providing results. All in-house, all local.
JLB has been proudly voted the #1 best web design company in Williamson County three (3) times, is on the Inc. 5000 list, is a Google Premier Partner, and is Veteran owned.
For additional information, please visit JLB or email at info@jlbworks.com.
Media Contact
Editor, JLB, +1 (615) 7942123, info@jlbworks.com
SOURCE JLB