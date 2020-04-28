NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX-V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly" or the "Company"), a multi‑platform engagement, monetization and data company, announces that it obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement with Torque Esports Corp. ("Torque"), in connection with the business combination previously announced on March 10, 2020, pursuant to which Torque will acquire each of Frankly and WinView, Inc. (the "Transaction"). Assuming all of the other conditions to the Transaction are satisfied or waived, the Transaction is expected to close in April or early May, with an outside date for completion of June 30, 2020. Upon or shortly following completion of the Transaction, the Company expects to be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange and will apply to cease to be a "reporting issuer" in Canada.
As well, Frankly announces that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief (the "Relief") for market participants published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which Relief provides reporting issuers with a 45-day extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020.
The Company will be relying on the Relief, in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, with respect to the filing of its audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") which are required to be filed under Section 4.2 and 5.1 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Provided the Company is still a "reporting issuer" at such time, the Company intends to file the Annual Filings on or prior to the extended filing deadline of June 13, 2020.
Until the Annual Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
The Company confirms that, since the filing of its consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed as required under applicable securities laws.
