The firm's 2021 fiscal year focused on expanding service lines and industry knowledge while investing in the team and communities.
ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), a nationally ranked public accounting and advisory firm, today announced the results for its 2021 fiscal year. FD posted an all-time revenue record, up by 10% from the prior year.
"Last year's record results were made possible by our innovative and hardworking team," said Shawn Fowler, FD's Chief Financial Officer and Audit Partner. "We are proud that our commitment to exceptional client service and our team's ability to deliver that service has resulted in our best year yet."
2021 marked a significant milestone for the firm, as it celebrated its 40th anniversary. During this monumental year, FD focused on business transformation for clients in a rapidly changing business environment. Expanding beyond traditional compliance services and growing specialty practices allowed FD to serve clients as new trends emerged in their businesses and the marketplace. The firm also focused on continuing to invest in local communities, and the Frazier & Deeter Foundation proudly supported 60 organizations with gifts totaling more than $180,000.
"Our 2021 financial results and industry awards reflect how we are growing strategically and poised to help organizations transform their businesses," noted Seth McDaniel, FD's Managing Partner. "We're constantly learning from our experiences to prepare for the future."
About Frazier & Deeter
FD is an award-winning, Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, advisory, internal controls and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. The firm is registered with the PCAOB, the CPAB and the AICPA. FD's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference®, and the firm focuses on consistently exceeding expectations by supporting clients' evolving needs as their businesses grow.
