ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm with offices in the US and the UK, announced today the promotion of Jason Sammons to lead the firm's Process, Risk & Governance (PRG) Practice. Sabrina Serafin, the previous leader of the practice, is retiring after fourteen years with the firm.
"We are excited to name Jason Sammons to this role," noted Managing Partner Seth McDaniel. "Process, Risk & Governance is one of the fastest-growing areas of the firm and we are confident the practice will continue on its upward trajectory under Jason's leadership."
In his new role, Sammons will be responsible for setting a vision and growth strategy for the practice, ensuring excellence in relationship management and client service, driving growth and launching new services designed to meet the needs of the firm's growing clients. Sammons has spent nearly 9 years with Frazier & Deeter serving several of the firm's most strategic accounts. He started his career in the Atlanta office of Ernst & Young and also held multiple corporate leadership roles prior to joining Frazier & Deeter.
"I am thrilled to step into a leadership role for such a rapidly growing practice," noted Sammons. "I look forward to partnering with our talented professionals to serve the firm's PRG clients in the increasingly complicated and important arena of risk and compliance."
Frazier & Deeter's Process, Risk & Governance team designs and delivers risk-based compliance solutions. Services include a wide range of risk management, regulatory compliance and process improvement services. The team is comprised of subject matter specialists in areas such as internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley advisory, data analytics, information security and regulatory frameworks, including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, privacy services, SOC examinations and more.
