FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In January 2016, the founding partners and 12 employees came together to form a new patent law firm with improved client service as the ultimate goal: McBee Moore & Vanik IP, LLC (MMVIP).
MMVIP has remained a steady, boutique law firm with 23 employees for five years. Nine of MMVIP's practitioners have Ph.D.s in a variety of technical specializations, one practitioner holds an M.D. degree, and two practitioners are former USPTO Examiners.
By maintaining a strategy that focuses on developing working relationships with U.S. Patent Office Examiners, MMVIP has coordinated with clients to secure a total of 984 U.S. patents over the last five years. This number represents the hard work and dedication of our attorneys, agents and staff members.
In June 2020, we implemented and trademarked our Agile IP system. Agile IP allows MMVIP to provide a new and unique way to manage intellectual property and our practice while allowing staff to pivot quickly when the need arises.
Questions can be directed to Lauren Pogue, Marketing Specialist or Cindy Thomas, Firm Administrator. Please visit mmviplaw.com for more information.
About McBee, Moore, and Vanik IP, LLC
McBee, Moore, and Vanik IP, LLC (MMVIP) is based in Frederick, Maryland and Tysons Corner, Virginia. MMVIP was founded in 2016 and is a boutique patent law firm that strives to provide more efficient and streamlined services to clients at a reasonable cost. MMVIP represents US and international clients in the fields of biotechnology, chemistry, medical technology, engineering, software, metallurgy and pharmaceuticals while offering everything from patent prosecution and counseling to post-grant proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Media Contact
Lauren Pogue, McBee Moore & Vanik IP, LLC, 301 453 6110, lpogue@mmviplaw.com
SOURCE McBee Moore & Vanik IP, LLC