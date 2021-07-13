FREDERICK, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETI Precision, a nationwide leader in calibration, repairs, as well as test and measurement equipment, secured its first field service office located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jonathan Blanchard, CEO of ETI Precision, said, "This field office positions ETI Precision to provide onsite calibration services at our customer's locations' with a quicker turnaround time and at lower cost."
ETI Precision offers simplified, onsite annual calibrations in all 50 states to ensure the safety and reliability of your testing equipment. By minimizing the time your equipment is out of commission, ETI Precision keeps your projects on schedule so you can best support your customers. They manage electrical test equipment calibration programs at municipalities, electrical testing businesses, nuclear energy facilities, Fortune 500 companies, electrical contractors, data centers, universities, and utilities of all shapes and sizes.
Jonathan Blanchard goes on to explain, "We view our customers as partners and go above and beyond to provide quick and reliable support. We provide onsite calibration support services at our customers' locations in North Carolina and surrounding states, and this field service office enables us to better service our customers through localized support, technical assistance, troubleshooting, and a more streamlined and efficient calibration service experience."
If you are interested in learning more about partnering with ETI Precision for your critical test and measurement equipment calibration needs, call 410-857-1880 or visit etiprecision.com.
ABOUT ETI PRECISION
Dedicated to ensuring the reliability and safety of test equipment in critical industries, ETI Precision is a nationwide leader in calibration, repairs, as well as test and measurement equipment. For over 25 years, our specialists have supported our partners with our high-current and high-voltage expertise and variety of industry leading test equipment to support your team of technicians. Our wide range of product and service offerings all have the same goal of reducing calibration turnaround, costs, and headaches while ensuring technical functionality, accuracy, and increased equipment availability.
