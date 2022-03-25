Internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Frederick Buechel, is a top expert in Mako™ robotic partial and total knee replacement.
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. M.D., is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and founder of the Robotic Joint Center in New York City. He has once again been selected by Find Local Doctors for this honor as a result of his many five-star ratings and excellent reviews from satisfied patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. In many of Dr. Buechel's reviews, patients have commented on his surgical skill but also mention the caring bedside manner and top-notch professionalism that he provides.
Dr. Frederick Beuchel's practice is located at 737 Park Avenue,#1C, on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The Robotic Joint Center is specialized to treat knee conditions, including early to advanced knee osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteonecrosis, meniscus injuries, cartilage injuries, tendonitis and bursitis. Dr. Buechal is one of the world's most skilled users of the Mako™ robotic system and is an international instructor. He uses the Mako™ robot, combined with his minimally invasive surgical techniques, to help people get back to their active lifestyles rapidly and with less discomfort. Partial knee replacement is a subspecialty that Dr. Buechel has been a pioneer in with Mako™ robotics for the past decade. His experience and deep understanding of the robotic system's capabilities, make him a highly sought-after surgeon. Dr. Buechel has helped surgically launch Mako robotic joint replacement programs in the USA, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Greece, Turkey and Italy.
"It is such an honor to be recognized once again with this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Frederick Buechel, Jr.
More about Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. M.D.:
Frederick F. Buechel, Jr., M.D. is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who is an expert in joint replacements of the ankle, knee, hip and shoulder. He is the founder of the Robotic Joint Center in NYC and Taipei Postal Hospital in Taiwan. He graduated from Rutgers University Medical School and attended Drexel University in Philadelphia for his orthopedic surgery residency. Dr. Buechel then completed his fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Buechel was in private practice where he started the Mako™ robotic program in Naples, FL, in 2009. Dr. Buechel spent 5 years living in Singapore and Taiwan as a surgeon and consultant, operating and teaching surgeons in Asia and Australia how to perform Mako™ robotic knee and hip replacement. For more information or to schedule a consultation at Dr. Buechel's NYC practice, the Robotic Joint Center, please call 212-308-3089 or visit http://www.roboticjointcenter.com.
