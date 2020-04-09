CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans rely on technology more than ever before, creating new opportunities for theft, fraud, and abuse. Law enforcement needs tools and training in digital forensics that fit their limited budgets. To address this need, Basis Technology (https://www.basistech.com/) is working with the Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) to provide free online software training for Autopsy, a free tool for digital forensics. Over 500 members of U.S. law enforcement have already registered for the training. Agents can register at www.autopsy.com/training.
"We are trying to break down the education barrier that prevents investigators from tackling their rapidly increasing load of cybercrime cases," said Brian Carrier, CTO of Basis Technology. "The tools are available to analyze the increasing number and diversity of digital devices, but law enforcement needs more investigators trained to take on these cases."
The online course was created with funding from DHS S&T as part of their efforts to provide advanced forensics capabilities to law enforcement via open source tools.
The eight-hour online training program enables law enforcement agents to get hands-on training for Autopsy, the world's most popular open source digital forensics platform. The course shows investigators how to install, configure, and use Autopsy to conduct a digital forensics investigation. Students learn about finding known bad files, searching for keywords, timelines, and more.
"The capabilities of Autopsy are rapidly expanding to include support for drones, mobile devices, cloud computing, and large numbers of devices," continued Carrier. "It's vital that agencies can take advantage of these free advanced capabilities, and that's exactly why we've decided to provide this free resource."
About Basis Technology
Verifying identity, understanding customers, anticipating world events, and uncovering crime. For over 20 years, Basis Technology has provided the analytics enabling businesses and governments to tackle some of their toughest problems. Autopsy, our digital forensics platform, and Cyber Triage, our cyber incident response tool, serve the needs of law enforcement, national security, and legal technologists with over 5,000 downloads every week.
For more information, visit www.basistech.com.