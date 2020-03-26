strongmind_Logo.jpg
By StrongMind

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind, a digital learning solutions company based in Chandler, announced it has begun providing online courses to schools without existing programs amid the COVID-19 outbreak. StrongMind will provide their services at no cost to school districts looking to offer online programs for middle and high school students through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

"We have seen an unprecedented disruption to schools across the country, but it does not need to be an indefinite interruption to learning," said StrongMind President, Mary Gifford. Many of the nation's largest school districts already offer online programs, but as the closures reach beyond major cities, smaller, rural, districts are left with few alternatives. "Right now, we feel it is important for these schools and their families to have options," said Gifford.

StrongMind is prepared to onboard, train, and support educators and families for the remainder of the school year in hope that students can return to classes without significant interruption to their learning. Their courseware is designed to work within the Learning Management System (LMS) most districts already use. With nearly two decades serving online and blended schools across the country, StrongMind is ready to equip district teachers with the resources they need to instruct their students during this unprecedented time.   

What does a school district need to get started?

  • Teachers and staff ready to work with an online curriculum
  • Supplemental course material, as needed

How do we support student performance?

  • Award-winning, robust middle and high school curriculum that engages students
  • Project-based activities to promote collaboration
  • Insightful class and student level reports for assessments

For more information visit https://www.strongmind.com/school-support/

Media Contact:
Cody Bendix
Corporate Communications Director
Cody.Bendix@strongmind.com

About StrongMind

StrongMind partners with schools to provide solutions that enhance student performance, engage and retain students, and optimize school operations. From an award-winning, high-quality digital curriculum with data-driven engagement strategies to a premiere partner success team who supports training, implementation, and growth, StrongMind is the trusted source for innovative digital learning.

