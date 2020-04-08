LOS GATOS, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLine Corporation announced today that it created a dedicated resource center focused on offering professionals free and unlimited access to 9,000+ business resources to help guide them through this difficult time while sheltering at home. The company also announced that it had created a companion newsletter titled "The Surveyor" to help streamline the content consumption and binge patterns for professionals.
CEO and Chairman Robert Alvin commented on the decision to offer unfettered access to NetLine's content library. "Businesses from every industry have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways we could have never predicted," Alvin said. "We wanted to make it easier for professionals and leaders to connect with the information they need to be successful."
NetLine's Publisher partners have covered hundreds of subjects in detail and have been curated through the platform with topics including, but not limited to; Work from Home Productivity, Mental Health Preservation, Anxiety Management, Leadership of Remote Teams.
To sift through the more than 9,000 pieces of ungated content, users can browse TradePub's Coronavirus Business Resource Center.
SVP of Audience, Product, and Marketing David Fortino shared his perspective on launching a newsletter to support this initiative. "Our goal is to summarize some of the most helpful and compelling content that is on our platform. Ultimately, this was about providing some certainty, via content, in these uncertain times." Fortino said. "We'll be sharing The Surveyor every Sunday until we no longer need to."
To discover this week's trending content, users can subscribe to The Surveyor and receive each Sunday's newsletter.
