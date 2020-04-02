SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent analysis of the Federal Reserve the total unemployment rate could reach 47 million or 32.1%. Experts predict that this crisis will change the labor market for years to come.
During April 2020 USOU is waiving the $650 tuition for its flagship program
"Certified Career Coach". www.usou.edu/programs/career-coaching
Participants pay only $45 for a certification with the Accrediting Alliance for Training & Development (AATD.org) and registration in the International Coach Register.
Job seekers can improve their Employability Quotient (EQ) and learn the very best ideas, strategies, methods and techniques for landing a great job or starting a new career in any economy. If desired, they also qualify to become Career Coaches, a profession with a profitable future.
The program consists of more than 100 videos, with contributions from the finest business coaches, motivators, and authors to be found anywhere in the world.
Some of the award-winning contributors are:
- Brian Tracy, America's Leading Authority on Personal Development
- Jack Canfield, one of the Originators of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series
- Les Brown, Motivational Speaker, Coach and best-selling Author
- Jim Cathcart, Business Coach, Hall of Fame Speaker and best-selling Author
United States Online University (USOU) was founded in 2000 as a Global Education Network specializing in Human Resources Development. USOU is also an Experiential Learning Lab where emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality programs for teaching and learning are conceived and developed. The USOU Research & Development Team is comprised of world-leading subject matter experts, psychologists, educators, performance consultants, business coaches, digital media producers and programmers.
Contact: Connie Penn, Ph.D., USOU - (619) 301-8168 – 237156@email4pr.com - www.usou.edu