To meet the increasing demand for sustainable, alternative packaging for non-alcoholic craft beverages, Free Flow Wines has expanded its Kegging and Canning Services to include both wine and no-alcohol products.
SONOMA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Free Flow Wines, the pioneers of premium wine on tap, will expand their wine-focused Kegging and Canning Services to now include non-alcoholic beverages at their Sonoma, CA facility. The new program will provide turnkey filling services for sparkling waters, botanical teas, kombucha, coffee, and other non-alcoholic craft beverages.
"With the surge of demand for non-traditional wine products and ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic beverages in sustainable packaging, we're excited to expand our offering to support our innovative partners," said Rich Bouwer, Chief Executive Officer.
Free Flow's Canning Program accommodates an array of formats including the 375mL, 355mL, 250mL, and 187mL cans with fully automated pack-off for cartons, trays, and enclosed cases-boxes. Their full-service Keg leasing, filling, and logistics program supports winery customers from throughout the world and utilizes only 100% reusable stainless steel kegs to ensure the lowest carbon footprint for wines served by the glass on-premise.
Free Flow's high-speed Kegging and Canning lines accommodate both small and large volume projects with a focus on minimizing loss and producing a quality-focused product every time. Their winemaking services include onsite blending, additions, crossflow filtration and in-line pinpoint carbonation. They also have 324,000 gallons of temperature-controlled bulk wine storage onsite to provide customers with more flexibility to fill on-demand.
"To date, we're proud to say we've eliminated nearly 45 million pounds of trash from the landfills thanks to our Kegging Program. As our business evolves, we aim to continue reducing the environmental impact of the wine & hospitality industries, while providing the best in quality-focused wine packaging services," said Heather Clauss, Chief Commercial Officer.
To support their sustainable mission, Free Flow's Sonoma 58,000 sq. ft. facility reclaims 95% of all wastewater used to clean kegs and tanks, and has implemented best practices for minimizing waste and reducing energy use. With more than 180,000 kegs in their fleet, and the growing demand for expanded on-premise draft beverage programs and sustainable packaging, Free Flow will continue to provide solutions to the wine and hospitality industries to help mitigate waste and elevate quality.
About Free Flow Wines
Free Flow Wines, the pioneer of premium wine on tap, aims to deliver the freshest, best tasting, most sustainable glass of wine. Free Flow's keg leasing, filling, logistics and canning services have allowed the wine and hospitality industries to move to a greener, fresher, and better way to serve wine by the glass. Founded in 2009, Free Flow now has more than 170 winery partners from throughout the world. Premium wines in Free Flow kegs and cans are available at restaurants, hotels, retail stores, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Free Flow Wines currently has headquarters in Sonoma, California, and a production facility in Bayonne, New Jersey. https://freeflowwines.com/
