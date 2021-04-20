NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, is now available to viewers in Mexico for free. Some of the popular titles that are available for free on Canela.TV in Mexico include: El Talismán, Esmeraldas, La Ruta Blanca, El Dorado and Nos Vemos papá. With over 20,000 hours of Spanish-language content, from comedies and novelas to movies, cartoons, and more, there's plenty for every member of the family.
Viewers can enjoy 24 hour linear programming alongside a diverse slate of popular films and series from across Latin America, as well as classics from Spanish cinema. Canela.TV users also have access to Hollywood releases, with more added each week.
"Mexican audiences have really embraced streaming over the past few years, and we are thrilled to add Canela.TV and its library of amazing content - featuring old favorites as well as original productions - to the country's already vibrant entertainment landscape," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media. "We look forward to bringing Mexicans content from across Latin America that they can engage with and enjoy on a regular basis, at no additional cost to them."
Canela.TV's Mexico launch comes on the heels of its success amongst audiences in the United States. The popular streaming platform is the brainchild of Canela Media, a female-owned leading digital media tech company founded by a Mexican entrepreneur.
"As a Latina from Mexico, I'm always looking for shows and films on streaming sites that will allow me to connect with my roots," added Rafferty. "Canela.TV is one of the few platforms that truly reflects the many facets of Latin American culture, and helps inspire a sense of community amongst audiences in Mexico and beyond."
In Mexico, Canela.TV can be accessed anytime, anywhere at no cost to viewers and is available for download from Canela.TV.com, and on the App Store, Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Google TV.
This news comes following the announcement of the streaming service's availability on both Samsung TV Plus and VIZIO SmartCast.
For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
