PHOENIX, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people to stay home and avoid public gatherings, CompuGroup Medical US (CGM) offers its CGM ELVI Telemedicine service free to medical providers.
Looking for ways to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and protect the health of practice staff and the public, medical providers are expressing an increased demand for telemedicine.
CGM ELVI Telemedicine allows providers to collect patient information; share images, vitals, and findings; provide care from anywhere at any time; initiate treatments and therapies rapidly; offer continuous care to immobile patients; and reduce the workload of practice staff—all without the risk of spreading infection.
"CGM is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world," said Benedikt Brueckle, Chief Executive Officer, CompuGroup Medical US. "We are committed to using our position to help the medical community contain the coronavirus, and that's why we decided to offer a free, six-month subscription to CGM ELVI."
In its community mitigation guidelines to prevent pandemic influenza, the CDC outlined the importance of flattening the curve, or reducing the number of cases and related demands on hospital and infrastructure while slowing the acceleration of the number of cases.
"The response to this program has been inspiring," Brueckle said.
Last week, the United States enacted an emergency spending package that includes $500 million to allow Medicare providers to extend telemedicine services to seniors, regardless of where they live.
"It is our hope that the funding from Congress and our offer to provide six months of CGM ELVI electronic videoconferencing at no charge will combine to greatly improve the American response to and containment of COVID-19," Brueckle said.
About CompuGroup Medical
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base, according to preliminary figures, of EUR 757 million in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, lab technicians, and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company representing one of the highest coverage among eHealth service providers. More than 5,600 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.
For more information regarding CompuGroup Medical, visit cgm.com/us.
