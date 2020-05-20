HERTFORD, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Branded by Women free virtual summit for women entrepreneurs and aspiring online business startups is officially slated to kick off on May 27 to 29, 2020. According to organizers, the highly anticipated event, created by top global entrepreneurs in business today, will showcase a range of talented women currently taking the business world by storm.
Originally an exclusive in-person event in London, Branded by Women is now offered to the general community of entrepreneurs of all levels of experience. A completely free series of online webinars and keynote presentations for entrepreneurs, the three-day conference will feature a "star-studded" lineup of women leaders in business.
"We wanted to build a platform for women in business that allows them to inspire, learn and support each other in their entrepreneurial journeys," Danny McMillan, founder of Seller Sessions, the company behind the event, says. "This virtual summit is the perfect way to bring together women from all types of backgrounds who have successfully built up businesses, and who are reaping the rewards of their hard work and determination. They are ready to teach and share their expertise with entrepreneurs from all walks of life."
The event is an all-female cast of speakers, some of whom currently run successful 6, 7 and 8-figure online businesses. Participants will benefit from keynote sessions by 30-plus leading women in business, including a panel of well-known experts. The sessions will cover everything from branding, product launches, scaling and legal aspects of business to life and hardships of building successful companies, says McMillan.
Free to attend with more than 10 daily expert presentations segmented into Mindset, Marketing, and Mastery over the three days, those who would like to participate but are restricted in their schedules to listen to the content daily can unlock lifetime access to the event for £99.99.
"If you are unable to make sessions or you're unavailable to listen to all the content daily during the summit, you don't need to feel left out. We are offering this "All-Access Pass" to ensure you have lifetime access in your own time," McMillan notes.
Those interested in participating in the Branded by Women event can claim their free pass by visiting its official website at https://jo.my/bbw2020.
About Branded by Women
Branded by Women is a star-studded 3-day conference taking place from Wednesday 27 to Friday 29 May, 2020. By no means off-limits to male entrepreneurs, the event is designed for all women and men who aspire to run businesses, and for those who already run businesses and want to advance them. An empowering conference branded by women, for entrepreneurs and startups who mean business.
