DES MOINES, Iowa, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This new webinar, How to Prepare Your Workforce for an Act of Extreme Violence - 2021, is free to the public and will be conducted on Wednesday May 12, 2021 from 10:00am to 11:00am CDT. It includes the latest research and information about how to train and prepare your employees for potential or actual threats of workplace violence. The webinar covers how to identify and respond to potential threats, how to develop an emergency response plan, the 3 critical steps for handling an act of extreme violence, and the need to train employees and supervisors on how to respond if confronted with an actual extreme violence situation.
The content will be presented by Jim Sporleder, a leading security industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in working with organizations and government agencies to help prevent and respond to extreme acts of violence.
The content covered is aligned with the latest ASIS Workplace Violence Prevention and Intervention American National Standard that is aimed at helping organizations implement policies and practices to more quickly identify threatening behavior and violence affecting the workplace, and to engage in effective incident management and resolution. It has also been approved for 1 hour of certification credit by SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and HRCI® (Human Resources Certification Institute).
"A vital component of any organizations mission is to develop and promote a safe and productive work environment," stated Jim Sporleder, "Helping employees understand their critical role in preventing and surviving incidents of workplace violence may not only save lives, but also help diffuse potential situations from escalating in the first place."
During this webinar, participants will learn how to:
- Define and understand what workplace violence is today
- Sharpen their awareness of potential threats of workplace violence
- Respond to "concerning behaviors"
- Recognize and understand how domestic violence can impact your workplace
- Use the appropriate response options to survive an act of extreme violence
- Understand the potential costs of workplace violence
- Understand why effective training can help minimize the risk and impact of workplace violence
The webinar includes:
- SHRM 1 Credit Hour
- HRCI® 1 Credit Hour
- Free preview of Getting Real About Workplace Violence microlearning program
- Additional handout materials
"This is a critical moment to respond by training and preparing all employees and organizations for the dramatic rise we are seeing in incidents of aggression and violence," stated Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc.
To register for this free webinar, please contact Prositions 877-244-8848 or click here to register.
About James Sporleder
Jim Sporleder is a 30-year security industry veteran, thought leader, and subject matter expert in the areas of individual survival of and recovery from life-threatening, critical incidents such as Active Shooter and Hostage Captivity, as well as Organizational Crisis/Contingency Planning for similar crisis events. He has trained thousands of corporate and government employees, including the U.S. military from some of the most elite units in the U.S. Department of Defense. He served as President of The Center for Personal Protection and Safety from 2004 to 2015, where he spear-headed special program initiatives and was the lead developer and project director for all media-based training.
About Prositions
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrainTM, their mobile-first application, contains over seven thousand microvideo and SCORM-based learning modules that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world's leading "how-to" business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and at any time. For more information about Prositions, visit https://www.prositions.com.
