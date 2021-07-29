FLORENCE, Ky., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff hosts a FREE, 30-minute live webinar where attendees will learn the importance of using a good data software and how a quality data solutions partner can provide the strategies needed to improve quality and efficiency. Includes real-world examples.
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
Event Type: Live Webinar
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: Free
Sponsor: Balluff
Register Today at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/62/5o0g6cn4
Summary: More than ever, manufacturers are implementing RFID technology to gain increased visibility into their processes and lay the groundwork for the Industrial Internet of Things. With this evolution has come enormous amounts of data that can hold the key to process improvement, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and more. But how do you turn mountains of data into actual policies and actions that will positively affect the bottom line? Solving this challenge now is the difference between increased profits and losing ground to competition.
Join Balluff Traceability Sales Specialist Wolfgang Kratzenberg for a FREE, 30-minute live webinar where he will explain what you should look for in a data software and how a quality data solutions partner can provide you with the strategies needed to use that data to improve quality and efficiency. Wolfgang will share real-world examples from manufacturers collecting and analyzing their data to learn the needs of the plant floor and make informed decisions to improve their processes.
One lucky person who registers prior to this webinar will win a BIS00W4 USB 2.0 RFID read/write head with an integrated processor unit and the accompanying cable and RFID tags.
This webinar is part of the Balluff monthly Innovating Automation series.
Speaker: Wolfgang Kratzenberg
An experienced sales and marketing specialist focused on RFID and Barcode technology, Wolfgang assists in every phase of a traceability project from idea to implementation. He has a passion for making a complex concept easier to understand and is focused on helping clients achieve their organizational objectives.
Sponsor: Balluff Inc.
At Balluff, we believe in partnering as a trusted advisor to reduce downtime, improve efficiency and innovate the way our customers automate. With sensors, RFID, vision, networking, connectivity and software solutions, we help customers create the foundation for a smart factory.
