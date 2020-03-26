ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Irwin Podhajser has joined FreeCast's executive team where he will become the EVP of Media and Network Partnerships. He will supervise media buying and major network partnerships for the company which is a unique entry into the "cable alternative" arena.
Mr. Podhajser was previously the VP of Business Development for DTV America which held 450 television licenses throughout 118 top markets in the United States, and distribution of media brands such as: Laff, Bounce, Movies!, Comet, GetTV, Escape, COZI, BUZZR, MyTV, QVC, Telemundo, Azteca, Estrella, Antenna TV, Decades, GRIT and many others.
Under Mr. Podhajser's leadership, DTV America garnered distribution agreements with some of the nation's largest content providers including, Comcast/NBC/Universal, FOX Television, Sony Television, Katz Broadcasting, Tribune Media, Weigel Broadcasting Co, MGM, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Freemantle Media. DTV America was acquired in June 2017 and majority owned by telecommunications conglomerate HC2 Holdings.
FreeCast is also exited to add new enterprise revenue opportunities with the addition of Roy Labrador to the company's leadership team. Mr. Labrador is FreeCast's new EVP of IOT and Partnership Sales and was the former National Vice President of Channel Programs for Frontier Communications, the nation's 8th largest provider of broadband internet in the United States with 3,735,000 subscribers. Frontier is also the 11th largest pay television provider in the United States with 838,000 subscribers.
Prior to his work with Frontier Communications, Mr. Labrador was an Executive with IBM-ZeroChaos, and held VP of Sales roles with EarthLink and Windstream Communications. Mr. Labrador will lead FreeCast's commercial licensing sales to broadband providers, wireless carriers, and hospitality/multi-dwelling operators nationwide.
FreeCast has long touted a complete end-to-end OTT ecosystem mimicking and ultimately replacing cable TV's hard-wired infrastructure across multiple platforms through its SelectTV and SmartGuide services. The company's motto "We do for streaming, what cable did for TV" is a base description of this targeted initiative.
Bill Mobley, CEO of FreeCast stated, "we are super excited to continue top executive hires for our team which have the institutional knowledge to understand what it takes to move forward in this new cable alternative landscape. Additionally, with our intention to continue IPO efforts we are establishing our leadership moving forward."
