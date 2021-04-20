CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedman Seating Company, a leading manufacturer of transportation seating, has developed SeatLink™, a seat information tracking system powered by InterMotive Vehicle Controls, a leading manufacturer of electronic control systems.
As federal and local regulations continue to advance transportation safety initiatives, including 3-point seat belt usage, SeatLink™ offers a practical extension to just offering seat belts. The system displays and tracks the occupancy and belt status of passenger seats and provides visual warnings for the driver.
"Safety is our number one priority, said Dan Cohen, President of Freedman Seating Company. "We've maintained a commitment to develop products that exceed federal motor safety standards and we're excited
to be able to offer SeatLink with our partner, InterMotive."
The system will trigger an alert if an occupant sits but does not buckle or buckles before sitting. The system also records and stores data that can be retrieved in case of an event.
"School bus drivers especially are responsible for maintaining the safety of our children," said Cohen. "SeatLink gives the driver eyes in the back of their head."
The system can be expanded to work in vehicles with up to 90 passengers. It can also be battery powered making the
system retrofittable on older vehicles.
Installation is simple with plug and play connections. A downloadable app lets the user custom configure the seating layout on the head unit.
"With this exclusive product, Freedman can present a long-desired solution to the seat belt challenge", said InterMotive President Greg Schafer. "Drivers need a way to ensure passengers are really wearing their seat belts."
SeatLink™ is now available for purchase and can be integrated into most commercial and school buses. For further details, contact Freedman Seating Company at 800-443-4540 or info@freedmanseating.com.
Founded in 1894, Freedman Seating is a family-owned and operated company. As North America's leader in transportation seating and safety solutions, FSC designs, engineers, and manufactures products for many different markets, including small bus, mid-size coach, heavy-duty transit, rail, marine, delivery truck, and paratransit. Freedman Seating is an ISO 9001 registered company.
InterMotive Vehicle Controls provides commercial safety and performance optimization products. Our plug and play electronic control systems leverage a vehicle's own data networks to enhance its function in new ways. We specialize in custom solutions for transit, school bus, mobility and more. To learn more, call 800-969-6080 or visit http://www.intermotive.net.
