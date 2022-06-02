Freedom Electronics, a leading supplier of new and remanufactured retail petroleum parts in North America, has acquired ESCO Services Inc. and its branches in Michigan, Florida, and Colorado.
"The combination of Freedom and ESCO creates the scale necessary to ensure our customers will be able to source high-quality aftermarket parts at reasonable costs and with predictable availability," said Patrick Jeitler, President and CEO of Freedom Electronics. "The joint customer base will have access to a broader product portfolio, leverage Freedom's Enhanced Core Management program, and benefit from the industry's largest core inventory."
Based in Kennesaw, GA, Freedom Electronics specializes in aftermarket parts such as controls, circuit boards, and POS systems for the retail petroleum industry and holds an extensive inventory of thousands of unique parts. The company sells to retail petroleum service companies, C-Store operators, and resellers across the United States and Canada.
"This is the perfect situation, where each company's expertise naturally complements one another, allowing us to work together to deliver integrated solutions for our customers' requirements," said Matt Katich, President of ESCO Services Inc. "Many of our clients have multiple types of POS systems, intercoms, relays, fuel pumps, and other critical products for store operation, and we can now offer a comprehensive approach to those customer needs."
"ESCO is a very well-respected company with a long history," said Jeitler. "Both companies share the same values of providing outstanding customer service and an extremely high level of urgency to our customers. We are confident that the combination will allow us to expand our relationship with many customers while allowing us to serve a much larger portion of their needs."
With its acquisition of ESCO Services Inc., Freedom Electronics will expand its vast offering of fuel dispenser, POS, and ATG products, and services, furthering its mission of providing best-in-class solutions for distributors, technicians, and station owners in the petroleum industry.
About Freedom Electronics
Founded in 1998, Freedom Electronics has grown to become a leading supplier of petroleum parts in North America. Its headquarters in Kennesaw, GA, is home to a 41,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest systems and processes to deliver some of the highest-quality parts in our industry. With a team of more than 75 knowledgeable and passionate engineers, certified technicians, sales and support representatives, and warehouse professionals, Freedom Electronics is committed to providing quality parts and excellent service to our customers. For more information, visit https://freedomelectronics.com/.
About ESCO Services
ESCO, founded in 1979, is a leader in retail petroleum products with multiple product lines (intercoms, relays, alarms, PetroVend). ESCO operates three facilities located in Florida, Michigan, and Colorado with 40 employees. For more information, visit http://www.ESCOservices.com.
