SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time, Freedom Financial Network (FFN) is offering a wide spectrum of remote and hybrid career positions in three states.
FFN, a leading financial services company built to help American families on their path to financial freedom, will hire more than 200 new employees for sales, engineering, data science, strategy and product development roles in Arizona, California and Texas. Options include in-person, hybrid or fully remote work, based on the role. The FFN careers site provides detail on the openings in these metropolitan areas:
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- San Mateo, California (company headquarters)
- Tempe, Arizona (key office location)
"It is an exciting time to join Freedom Financial Network," said Brad Stroh, FFN co-founder and co-CEO. "We are growing rapidly and innovating to help more consumers on their path to financial freedom. We're looking for the best and brightest who share our mission to help transform our clients' lives to help us grow and innovate. My message to prospective employees is that whether you are in Dallas or Los Angeles – or close to our offices in San Mateo or Tempe – we'd love for you to join the Freedom family."
"The new employees will play a direct role in transforming the consumer finance industry by developing new types of consumer-centric personal finance products and services, and methods of relationship-driven support. We are committed to innovate faster than anyone," said Ravi Keswani, president of product and technology. "Our design thinking and engineering speed is what's going to change how we shape the industry and grow the company. With thorough test-and-learn methodology, we are able to develop the solutions and the platforms that best meet the needs of our customers while improving internal processes."
"We understand that the current job market is very competitive," stated Linda Luman, FFN's executive vice president of human resources. "We stand apart as a unique employer by being a mission-driven business that changes lives while maintaining a distinctive culture that values diversity while promoting equity and inclusion. We also remain incredibly entrepreneurial with a passion for continuous innovation, learning and development."
In Arizona, the company has received a "Best Place to Work" designation for 10 years (Phoenix Business Journal), is one of "Arizona's Most Admired Companies" (AZBigMedia) and has been named a "Top Workplace" (Arizona Republic). In California, the San Francisco Business Times recently named FFN to its lists of Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists, Largest Fintech Companies in the Greater Bay Area, and the BuiltIn Best Places to Work for Benefits in the Bay Area.
In addition, Freedom Financial Network recently announced that it has surpassed $15 billion in consumer debt resolved and more than $6.5 billion in loans originated. Freedom Financial Network has now served more than 1 million Americans and is growing rapidly by creating new solutions to expand the depth and breadth of its financial services offerings.
Freedom Financial Network is a leading financial services company, helping people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money, and optimizing their financial paths. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt solutions and restructuring, home equity lines of credit, and financial tools and education. With nearly 2,400 employees, Freedom Financial Network operates on core values that include Care (For Everyone), Act with Integrity (Every Time), Get Better (Every Day) and Collaborate (With Everyone).
