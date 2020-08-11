PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the US resume operations and safely welcome back customers, FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™, has installed contactless and touchless payment solutions at over 100 venues at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor resorts.
On the forefront of customer safety, Wynn's resorts in North America will now allow guests to pay swiftly and securely through FreedomPay's Touchless Commerce solutions. Guests at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor can pay with a range of contactless methods at all fine and casual dining, poolside, nightclub, golf, room service, and retail venues.
"FreedomPay is excited to support the reopening of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor through our suite of touchless and contactless capabilities," said Chris Kronenthal, President & CTO at FreedomPay. "Guests at Wynn Resorts will now be able to enjoy all amenities knowing they are paying in the safest possible way."
Through FreedomPay's extensive partner network, the Touchless Commerce program will enable Wynn Resorts to solve for touchless checkout in multiple ways:
- Contactless Payments – Contactless Card Tap, Apple Pay, Google Pay
- Integrated Digital Wallet – in-App payments for mobile ordering & touchless point-of-sale purchases
- eCommerce Offering – online payments for your consumer website
- Contactless Pay at Table in restaurant locations
- BYOD – Bring your own device for in-store payments without touching a payment terminal
About FreedomPay
FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com
FreedomPay regularly produces white papers which provide in-depth understanding into the world of payment technology, data, security, and commerce solutions for different sectors. Below are the links to the most recent reports:
Reimagining Business Intelligence
How to Boost Revenue Through Data-Driven Commerce