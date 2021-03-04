TUCSON, Ariz., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Jay Schmidlapp, the president of JTAC Services Inc. which is an aviation consulting firm specializing in helicopter shipboard operations internationally, started Freight Girlz in April 2020. He has brought his 26 + years of flying and his aviation standard operating procedures (SOPs) background to Freight Girlz. They have developed full SOPs for their business model which all employees have read and signed. "Uniformity is key to the success of any company," says Mr. Schmidlapp. Further he said "we're in a service-oriented industry so it is key we pay particularly close attention to the needs of our carriers. Without our carriers we would not exist so we all need be thankful for their service."
With dispatchers positioned in multiple time zones they're able to provide unparalleled dispatch services for over the road truckers (OTR). Handling all rate negotiations, dispatch paperwork and billing tasks are just some of the skill sets needed to be successful in the industry. Many carriers know how to do this; however, they lose time hauling freight when tasked with the aforementioned items. This is the primary reason carriers engage with an independent truck dispatch firm who can provide these services even if it means giving away a piece of their profit. "The dispatch fee is well worth the expense when the carrier can actually secure more loads in a week earning higher revenue, not drowning in phone calls and office admin work," says Mr. Schmidlapp
Freight Girlz is the only truck dispatch service that publishes its dispatch log on their website in real-time along with average rate per mile by region broken down by equipment type (Dry Van, Reefer, Flatbed, Step Deck & Hot Shot). "We believe in complete transparency to our carriers so they can make educated decisions based on live data before signing up with us." Mr. Schmidlapp explained. He also said, "Two things our carriers like are that we do not have contracts and you get to keep the detention pay." Many dispatchers charge additional percentages on top of just the dispatch itself creating additional expense for the already thinned profit margins of the carrier.
Abby Barros, who is Freight Girlz's Support Specialist and a former Truckstop.com load board sales associate, stated, "I feel Total Dispatcher TMS will change the way we manage our operation bringing accountability among our team but more importantly a plethora of tools for our fleet owners and drivers," says Ms. Barros. She continued, "We had tested numerous commercially available TMS options which did not fit our business model as independent dispatchers."
Abby speaks with single owner operators and fleet owners on a daily basis providing guidance on building their companies. She has helped single owners become fleets in short order. Experts in multiple equipment types such as Dry Van, Reefer, Flatbed, Step Deck & Hot Shot she has built a broad network of direct shipper and broker relationships able to provide dedicated lanes for carriers.
Ms. Barros says, "Now having the ability to create seamless dispatches between broker, carrier, driver and dispatcher with driver check call notifications, document management, accounting and full API integrations into factoring billing departments we remove extra steps for the submission of paperwork." She can now focus more on building relationships with carriers and less time on admin duties.
"To be honest Total Dispatcher has helped us retain our customer base by offering carriers their own dashboards where they can manage their assets and drivers let alone track loads and revenue streams of every dispatch," says Ms. Barros.
The $11.84 billion freight market continues to expand. The need for more technology and resources are necessary for this industry to expand.
