CANON CITY, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fremont County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Fremont County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with 325 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado and Wyoming. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Fremont County ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitations, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides Fremont County more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Lucas Teigen, Project Engineer for Fremont County when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities," he continued.
Fremont County invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 324 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Fremont County:
Fremont County encompasses 1,534 square miles with an estimated population of 48,939. The county seat is Cañon City, which is located in the Royal Gorge Region. Fremont County was established in 1861 and named after western explorer and presidential candidate John C. Fremont. Fremont County shares a history of Native American habitation, agriculture, mining, and railroads with other Colorado Counties, but Fremont County's history of oil extraction and correctional facilities has uniquely shaped its past and present.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
