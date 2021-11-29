NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pace that Frescobaldi has set for itself in its expansive use of digital innovation is rapid with no intention of slowing down. One of the most venerable and iconic names in the sweeping panorama of Italian enology is becoming a wine-sector heavyweight on JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce colossus, through Frescobaldi's launch of its new Flagship Store, a powerful channel that will enable this prestigious brand to assume a leadership role in a rapidly-dominating Asian marketplace, one of enormous sales potential for ultra-premium wines.
Frescobaldi vaunts a one-of-a-kind winemaking heritage, intimately bound up with the storied history of the Frescobaldis. For over seven centuries the noble family with a privileged role of the city of Florence, today boasts of over 1,300 hectares of prime vineyards in Tuscany and eight wine estates in Italy's most world-renowned winegrowing region.
Frescobaldi has now opened another door to China, taking full advantage of its twin passions, high-quality wine and e-commerce. Frescobaldi's chosen channel controls some 30% of the total wine sold in China, and in the second trimester of 2021 revenues shot up by more than 26% annually, besting all analysts' forecasts (source: Nomisma - Startmagazine).
The project is the fruit of the integrated meshing of creative, operational, strategic and technological teams.
One of those seamlessly working alongside Frescobaldi is Tencent. In the words of Enrico Plateo - Head of Partnerships South Europe, Middle East and North Africa at Tencent, their team efforts have proved to be "a perfect union of tradition and innovation that draws its energy from an equally-ideal match of vision and execution. This is the reason that we are proud to collaborate with Frescobaldi as a provider of cloud services supporting their commercial adventure in China, which bears all the distinguished hallmarks of a Country famed for its generous sharing of everything that is "bello and buono," located in a region so diverse in climate, growing zones, and a nonpareil history composed of 700 years of culture and wines."
"85% of wines sold online in China are imported," explained Stefano Benini, Export Director of Gruppo Frescobaldi, "and continued expansion of e-commerce platforms in the Chinese marketplaces give us immense exposure. Wine may exercise a strongly magnetic attraction, but unfortunately it is often difficult for the consumer to acquire it. That changes today: our products are now "acquisition-friendly" on a world-recognised e-commerce platform of proven reliability, one that ensures the user a seamless experience on three inter-related fronts: brand awareness, engagement, and conversion".
"'From the earth to the glass' is an enviable story to tell, and our launch on JD.com has the mission, therefore, of conveying the entire Frescobaldi universe," promised Van Hong Doan, E-business & Digital Manager of the Gruppo Frescobaldi. "We will focus not simply on the Frescobaldi products but on our winery's values as well, our philosophy, the breadth of our mission and vision, and the impressive arc of centuries of history, all of which we are determined to communicate effectively to our Chinese consumers. We are delighted to be able to collaborate with JD.com and Tencent in this great opportunity."
FRESCOBALDI
The Frescobaldi family have been making wine in Tuscany for over 700 years, and Frescobaldi is one of Italy's foremost wine producers, whose wines rank among that country's most prestigious. Combining tradition and innovation, Frescobaldi believes in deep respect for its growing areas and in the protection and unceasing improvement of its estate vineyards. It has won high respect across the globe for its wines from the family estates of Tenuta Castiglioni, Tenuta CastelGiocondo, Tenuta Perano, Castello Nipozzano, Castello Pomino, Tenuta Ammiraglia, Rémole, and Gorgona.
TENCENT
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Tencent is a world-leading technology and internet company that develops innovative services and products, including WeChat, aimed at improving people's daily lives. Its communication and social services connect more than a billion individuals across our planet, helping them to keep in contact with family and friends, to access means of transportation, pay for everyday services, and even to enjoy themselves. Tencent offers a host of other services, such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other business services designed to support digital transformation and its customers' business growth.
JD.com is China's e-commerce platform leader, with over 531 million active customers, helping local leaders and international brands to access and rapidly expand in the Chinese e-commerce market. JD.com defines the global standards for online purchasing experience, offering a vast selection of products in all main purchase categories (electronics, clothing, home furnishings, mass-market goods, fresh foodstuffs, household appliances, and more) and delivering them surprising quickly, thus providing the Chinese consumer with a truly "one stop" shopping experience.
