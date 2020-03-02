WALTHAM, Mass., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) and the nation's leading network of dialysis facilities, has launched an online community to connect people impacted by kidney disease with peers around the country. The initiative kick-off coincides with the start of National Kidney Month.
The Kidney Care Community is an online forum that provides information and inspiration for anyone impacted by chronic kidney disease (CKD), including people living with the disease and their families, friends, and caregivers. People can log on to ask questions, tell their stories, give and receive support, and make meaningful connections with others who have shared experiences.
"Having support from a community plays a critical role in a patient's care, providing a sense of connection among individuals living with kidney disease and their caregivers," said Mike Asselta, President of Fresenius Kidney Care. "As we see a growing interest in choosing to dialyze at home, we are even more committed to creating an accessible support network for people living with kidney disease."
In 2019, the company announced it had achieved record growth in home dialysis. Those who dialyze at home still visit a center at least once a month to meet with their nephrologist, nurses, social workers, dietitians, and other clinicians who help guide their care plans. The recent announcement around a new telehealth platform will allow some of those visits to happen virtually.
The Kidney Care Community is an additional resource for any patient or person impacted by kidney disease. Forums cover a variety of topics including eating well, exercise, travel, and treatment options.
Patients who already have a Fresenius Kidney Care PatientHub account can access the community directly by clicking the "Community" button in their PatientHub navigation menu. Others can join by visiting Community.FreseniusKidneyCare.com and clicking "Register."
National Kidney Month is celebrated every March and seeks to raise awareness about CKD, which impacts 1 in 7 adults in the United States. As part of the company's support for educational efforts during National Kidney Month, Fresenius Kidney Care has also launched an awareness campaign across multiple channels to spread the word about the importance of early detection by encouraging family members and friends of patients to be screened for CKD.
Learn more by visiting FreseniusKidneyCare.com/kidney-awareness.
About Fresenius Kidney Care
Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 190,000 people with kidney disease every year, whether in their own homes or at more than 2,400 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.
About Fresenius Medical Care North America
Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry- leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.
