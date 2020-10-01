Fresh_Portal_Logo.jpg
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Portal, Inc. announces today its much-anticipated launch of a revolutionary innovation in last mile delivery receipt of prepared food, groceries, local products and sensitive packages to the market.

Fresh Portal™ is a patented, innovative home and workplace delivery solution. Fresh Portal™ features advanced multipurpose delivery receiving solutions, remotely controlled via app or Wifi that incorporates Far-UVC disinfection, package security, and climate control into a single household appliance. Fresh Portal™ keeps delivered groceries and prepared food fresh and temperature controlled until you can collect it into your own home.  Fresh Portal™ is also the solution for temperature sensitive medications. Fresh Portal™ is the ideal delivery solution for the modern home. There's no doubt of what audiences can expect with the Fresh Portal Launch.

From Fresh Portal CEO, Jeremy High

"We are in the beginning of a worldwide transition that will blur the lines between work, home, school and recreation.  A renewed sense of community and shared family and friends experience of sitting for a meal together where kids are free to play so diminished by busy two-car families and big-box shopping, may soon return as we relax and focus on living, cooking and family. This is essential to a simple way of life that many of us want back, I think." 

Fresh Portal™ has the ability to safely control temperature based on the needs of the particular delivery - your meals can be kept cool or warm and you can adjust the temperature so that your temperature sensitive medications or packages can be kept safe. Fresh Portal™ units are designed with two temperature zones. In a single delivery you can have hot pizza in one zone and cold beverages in another. The Far-UVC disinfection light cycle automatically runs every time a delivery occurs. Reduced contact delivery keeps you healthier.

The Fresh Portal™ concept came to life in 2015 when three professionals in the Carmel, California luxury building market were trying to design a fresh food delivery solution so their customers could focus on enjoying the weather rather than running for groceries. Since then, Fresh Portal™ has been fully designed, has applied and been granted a patent, is launching its crowdsource funding campaign on Indiegogo October 3rd, 2020.

