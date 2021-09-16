FELTON, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Tri, the company that helps people build lasting healthy lifestyles, today named prominent bariatric surgeon, Franchell Richard-Hamilton, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hamilton brings years of training in medicine and behavior change for patients with multiple chronic conditions, including those in need of health equity.
Dr. Hamilton will lead the company's clinical strategy and vision as Fresh Tri expands its clinical focus. As a practicing bariatric surgeon, Dr. Hamilton has firsthand experience addressing the challenges and pain points of patients being treated for cardiometabolic diseases. Having helped many patients undergo successful surgery only to have their results sabotaged by unhealthy behaviors, she began supporting mindset training and behavior change in her practice with great results. Looking to scale this approach digitally, she discovered Fresh Tri. As Dr. Hamilton states, "I was looking to design a digital solution to support long-lasting behavior change, when I found Fresh Tri and thought, 'Wait, this already exists--I'll just join them!'"
Dr. Hamilton will work directly with commercial and product teams to apply her expertise to enhance the Fresh Tri platform for clinical use, further its behavioral algorithms, and continue to drive positive behavior change for users.
"Dr. Hamilton's journey as a clinician seeking to change patient behavior led her to the same conclusion that we at Fresh Tri have found--that the mind is more powerful than any pill, program, or procedure," said Kyra Bobinet, MD MPH, CEO-Founder of Fresh Tri, "I am thrilled to welcome such an esteemed and experienced healer to our family."
Fresh Tri's team of leading clinicians, technologists, designers and scientists have built an innovative behavior change platform for vulnerable patients, using neuroscience and behavior design. Fresh Tri's digital app for cardiometabolic conditions helps people create sustainable lifestyle change through healthy habit formation — without rigid diet or tracking programs that so often result in short-lived results. Fresh Tri's Pro offering connects clinicians with participants to save time, ease communication and make progress in between clinical settings.
The company's ambitious plans for the future include continued expansion of its digital offerings to address more chronic conditions, as well as community- and retail-based integrations to further bring affordable, sustainable healthy living to vulnerable populations who need it most.
Dr. Hamilton has performed hundreds of bariatric procedures and is determined to provide her patients with the highest level of care. Her passion lies in studying the intersection of obesity medicine and mindset formation to help fight our worsening health epidemics. She also serves in several clinical board and health tech advisory positions and has numerous scientific papers and publications researching both general and bariatric diseases.
About Fresh Tri
Fresh Tri is a behavior change technology company with offerings focusing on mindset, practice and iteration that invite users to test-drive healthy habits, removing the guesswork and feelings of failure that can often accompany lifestyle changes. Fresh Tri allows users to iterate their way to success. There is no "fail" — only practice and iteration. Fresh Tri uses a simple, positive approach based on the brain science of habit formation. Find out more about Fresh Tri: freshtri.com, Instagram, Facebook
