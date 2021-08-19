LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Friendbuy made its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Gong, ServiceTitan, Privy, Intuit and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies," said Manish Goyal, Founder and CEO of Friendbuy. "Our team is working hard to build products that provide e-commerce brands with a cost-effective solution for accelerating customer acquisition through world-of-mouth referrals. We have an incredible team and we would like to thank our customers and partners for being on this journey with us -- we're just getting started."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Friendbuy
Friendbuy powers referral programs for e-commerce merchants of all sizes and gives companies an easy solution to launch Refer-a-Friend programs and accelerate their growth through word of mouth. A referral program should be your best channel for customer acquisition. Friendbuy combines technology with extensive referral marketing expertise to deliver a platform that's ideal for e-commerce brands to accelerate sales through customer referrals. For more information, visit friendbuy.com or follow us on Linkedin.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.
For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
