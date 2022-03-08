ALTONA, Manitoba, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FriesenPress is thrilled to announce that it has added audiobook production and distribution to its wide range of powerful publishing services for independent, self-publishing authors.
"We've been asked when we'd start offering audiobooks many times over the years," explains Tammara Kennelly, FriesenPress President. "Before entering this new arena, we knew we needed to develop a reliable audio production process that produces results that match the professional quality of our print books. We are delighted to have realized that goal and made the world of audio accessible and affordable to our authors."
FriesenPress's turnkey audiobook process allows authors to remotely narrate their book themselves (while working with a producer in real time) or choose a professional narrator from a deep pool of experienced voice talent. Once finalized, the source recordings are edited, mixed, and mastered before being distributed to Audible, Amazon, Apple Books, or any of 50 additional bookselling platforms of the author's choosing. Authors will retain 100% ownership and earn the highest possible royalty with each sale.
"As with our editing and illustrations processes, we believe that professional quality audio production should be available to all authors, not just the traditionally published with huge budgets," says Riley Blott, Director of Sales and Marketing at FriesenPress. "Audiobooks are the fastest-growing format in the publishing industry and this phenomenon shows no sign of subsiding; our team of employee owners couldn't be more excited about the potential that audio holds for our many authors."
In 2021, FriesenPress celebrated the twin milestones of its 7,000th unique title published and a 12th anniversary. After beginning 2022 with the launch of audiobooks, this year is already primed to be one of innovation for Canada's leading publishing services provider.
Learn more and hear a sample at friesenpress.com/audiobooks
About FriesenPress
FriesenPress is the world's only 100% employee owned publishing services provider. The FriesenPress publishing team has partnered with thousands of authors on publishing over 7,000 book titles since its founding in 2009. Its unique process combines the professionalism and care of traditional publishing with the creative agility (and high author royalties) of DIY self-publishing. The result is a professionally bound and published book that's 100% owned by the author. FriesenPress' headquarters is located in Altona, Manitoba, Canada and they can be visited online at friesenpress.com.
