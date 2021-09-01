WALDORF, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NextGen 101 list, honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers.
"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Given that these companies represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the most watched of all organizations in the channel today." said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels
Background
The 2021 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About Frogworks
Frogworks provides trusted leader in IT Support for Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC since 2002 for unlimited, Flat-Rate IT Support. "One Company Revolution" We commit ourselves to delivering fast, affordable computer network support from technicians who know their stuff. We leverage the combined skills, expertise, and knowledge of hundreds of IT companies to tackle your IT problems quickly, so you can simply focus on growing your business.
