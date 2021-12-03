NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ireland's new climate law places it as one of the most ambitious countries in the world when it comes to combating climate change. This new law and Climate Action Plan, exceeds previous climate action targets to further promote the development of the indigeonous clean technology sector in Ireland and in their overseas locations. Irish companies, with the support of Enterprise Ireland, the Irish State agency that partners with Irish businesses to develop Ireland's international trade and innovation, are hard at work developing innovations to tackle some of the world's most important sustainability challenges.
Irish companies are playing a big part in the race to reach zero emissions — delivering world-leading innovation and new, sustainable solutions. From agriculture to construction, to waste management and offshore renewables, Ireland is fast becoming an international clean technology hub.
Clean technology, or cleantech, encompasses the investment, technology, and business sectors, including clean energy, environmental, and sustainable or green products and services. Over the past decade, the global cleantech sector has grown substantially, with Irish government policies playing an essential role in contributing to a sustainable region and world. Irish international exports from the sector increased by $85 million in 2019 to $535 million compared to the previous year. Not only is this good news for the Irish economy, which saw a nine-percent increase in cleantech jobs created last year, it means innovative Irish cleantech is having a global impact; helping to build a better, more sustainable world. Ireland's new Climate Action Plan is expected to expand upon current supports to further promote the development of Clean technology and renewable energy.
"Countries and organizations around the globe are setting ambitious sustainability goals to become more energy-efficient, and reduce their carbon footprints," said Sara Hill, Head of Southern USA & Mexico, Enterprise Ireland. "Irish companies offer a distinctive blend of tech innovation and expertise. And these skills and knowledge create a real drive to make a difference in the world."
Companies such as Enterprise Ireland-supported NuLumenTek who exports globally from their Cork headquarters, play a crucial part in this growing and important sector for Ireland. As a provider of sustainable, smart, and energy LED lighting solutions, NuLumenTek, since 2012, has delivered some of the largest retrofits lighting projects in Ireland and the Middle East.
"The fastest way to net-zero is to become much more energy-efficient," said Jim Healy, Managing Director, NuLumenTek. "If we look at the majority of the building stock, it is easy to identify ways to reduce their energy use by 50-percent through a range of optimization options such as the integration of monitoring, smart controls, and technology upgrades to lighting and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems".
The Irish government has continuously supported Clean Technology companies, providing end-to-end solutions to meet the needs of infrastructure providers, utilities and industry internationally. The following are just a few examples of innovative Irish companies working to make a genuine difference.
Wisetek is a global leader in IT asset disposal (ITAD), reuse, and data destruction services. Wisetek strives to provide world-class services to achieve maximum financial return from advanced reuse, remanufacturing, remarketing, and recycling of retired IT equipment. The company's processes enable clients to be ethically responsible for their IT asset disposal and data destruction.
Ocean Energy generates energy as seawater pushes air through a turbine, and the spinning turbines convert the movement into electricity. A 100-megawatt wave farm could power more than 18,000 homes. The equipment could also be used to power desalination plants, fish farms offshore, or even underwater data centers (servers generate a lot of heat, so putting them in the ocean is one way to keep them cool). Waves are also a steadier, more predictable source of energy than wind or solar power, which need batteries or another form of storage for times when the sun or wind is unavailable.
ApisProtect uses unique, innovative technology to help beekeepers prevent losses and increase productivity in their hives. ApisProtect machine learning technology gathers data from multiple sources, including thousands of examples of healthy and weak colonies; disease testing; inspection reports; and aggregate, anonymized data collected from hives around the globe. ApisProtect algorithms use the data to understand hives and suggest actions for improved colony health.
NVP Energy delivers a highly efficient and sustainable wastewater treatment solution, providing an end-to-end service covering all aspects of the project, from calculating the feasibility of the installation. The company's technology reduces chemical oxygen demand by more than 80 percent and total suspended solids by up to 50 percent, generates energy, produces 90% less sludge than other aerobic/activated sludge treatment installations.
C&F Green Energy is a world-leading, industry setting, manufacturer of small and medium-sized wind turbines on a mission to make wind energy affordable and accessible to the farm, home, and business. C&F Green Energy provides and installs high-yield, efficient, and low-noise wind turbines in Ireland, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, France, Japan, and increasingly worldwide. The company's mission is sustainability, and they are focused on making wind energy more affordable and accessible to everyone.
