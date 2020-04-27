SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With about 95 percent of the U.S. under orders to stay home due to COVID-19, realtor.com® today released the results of a consumer survey highlighting how these orders have impacted how people feel about their homes. While many people love having a quiet neighborhood and a backyard; some are struggling to work, live and parent in small spaces; while others have already taken on home improvement projects to help make their home more livable.
Realtor.com® and Toluna Insights surveyed 1,300 consumers during the week of April 5 to better understand what works (and what doesn't) about their current space and how preferences for future homes might shift.
"After more than a month of stay at home orders, it's safe to say Americans are really getting to know what home features work and don't work for their families," said Nate Johnson, CMO, realtor.com®. "Our survey data shows that a great neighborhood, outdoor space and large square footage, are some of the most desirable home features during the COVID-19 crisis. As we move forward, we expect the shelter in place experience to have a significant influence on home buying trends and how buyers prioritize home features, neighborhoods and home improvement projects."
People love their quiet neighborhoods, yards and close proximity to amenities
What do people love about their current home while sheltering in place? Topping the list are quiet neighborhoods and outdoor spaces. Older respondents were especially likely to enjoy their quiet neighborhood (16 percent of those 55+) while parents were more likely to appreciate flexible spaces inside the home (8 percent versus 5 percent of non-parents). The most important features for respondents overall were:
- A quiet neighborhood (13 percent)
- Outdoor space (13 percent)
- Close proximity to grocery stores and pharmacies (13 percent)
- An updated kitchen for more cooking at home (10 percent)
- Natural light (9 percent)
- Flexible spaces for crafting, gaming, etc. (6 percent)
More space and updated kitchens top the shelter in place wish lists
When asked if they could change one thing about their home to make it more livable during quarantine, more space topped the list for respondents, followed by an updated kitchen and a home gym. Eighteen to 34 year-olds were most likely to be interested in a home gym (16 percent), while parents were more than twice as likely to want a home office or extra bedroom (9 percent versus 4 percent of non-parents). Top choices included:
- More space (19 percent)
- Updated kitchen (13 percent)
- Home gym (11 percent)
- Update the style/aesthetics (9 percent)
- More natural light (9 percent)
- Add a yard or patio (9 percent)
- Add a bathroom (6 percent)
Owners much more likely to be satisfied with their current home than renters
When asked about their must-have features for their next home after sheltering in place, the majority of people revealed they are looking for more space and an outdoor area. Owners are much more likely to be satisfied with their current home (14 percent versus 6 percent). Overall responses include:
- More space (16 percent)
- More/better outdoor space (14 percent)
- Updated kitchen (13 percent)
- More/better technology, faster WiFi, etc. (13 percent)
- None of these things, I'm happy with my home (11 percent)
- Separation from the neighbors (10 percent)
- More bedrooms (9 percent)
It's a good time for home improvement
The data also showed many people are taking advantage of the extra free time to make their home more comfortable now. In fact, 32 percent of those surveyed have already undertaken home improvement or small around-the-house projects and an additional 15 percent plan to do so. The most common projects were:
- Clean out the closets or garage (21 percent)
- Gardening and planting (17 percent)
- Painting (13 percent)
- Redecorating a room (10 percent)
- Rearranging the furniture (9 percent)
- Adding artwork or decor (7 percent)
- Adding a home gym or workout space (5 percent)
- Adding an office or workspace (4 percent)
Realtor.com® is committed to making buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding. To assist both consumers and professionals, realtor.com® has added several product enhancements including more Livestream Open Houses, virtual tours and video chats.
To learn more, visit realtor.com®'s COVID-19 site for information, resources and tools to help consumers navigate these uncertain times: https://www.realtor.com/covid-19/
