SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, experienced an influx of new customer sales in Q1 as hotels scour for new suppliers to replenish stock impacted by the supply chain crisis and the rise of domestic travel. Company sales data show a 28% increase in new customer sales in Q1 of 2022, compared to the previous quarter. To help hoteliers order the products they need, Front Desk Supply is offering zero setup costs for first-time orders to expedite the process at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/March2022/.
"Front Desk Managers typically have a dedicated supplier, but they have resorted to finding new resources because their supplier is failing them as a consequence of the supply chain crisis. Americans have a 'best trip of all time' mindset for 2022 according to this year's travel trends, so hotels cannot risk falling short of customer expectations," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. "The increase of new customer sales shows us that Front Desk Managers are searching for suppliers to rely on," Zisek added.
"Hotel and Front Desk Managers are seeking solutions. We are reducing the barrier to help them get what they need. That's why we are proud to share that hoteliers can restock their hotel essentials quickly and easily with Front Desk Supply," said Zisek. "Casting a wider net for hotel supplies may be a result of the supply chain, but we are here all year round to support hospitality businesses," Zisek added.
Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items such as laundry bags, food and beverage items, envelopes, key cards, key card holders, valet tags, and hotel signage.
For hospitality executives and front desk managers to request a quote for custom orders, please visit http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/March2022/.
About Front Desk Supply
Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.
Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.
Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.
