SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, analyzed the supply chain industry and noticed a decreased trend in on-time performance across the following shipping carriers: the U.S. Postal Service, DHL and FedEx. To reduce pressure from supply chain delays and increased shipments in Q4 due to holiday demand, Front Desk Supply has developed a special offer to encourage hospitality managers to order custom hotel supply items at the beginning of November that can be found at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/November2021/.
"Hospitality businesses are getting ready for the busy holiday season and need their hotel supply orders to arrive on time," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. "We've analyzed and reviewed our real time data for the on-time performance for the top shipping carriers and have seen a downward trend since August. Front Desk Managers know that custom hotel supplies require additional time to be manufactured on the front end, unfortunately they should also anticipate delays on the back end from shipping carriers," Zisek added.
Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering diverse items, including key cards, key card holders, Do Not Disturb signs, notepads, pens, valet tags, concierge tags, parking permits, and luggage tags. As the industry's needs surrounding sanitization and safety grew in 2020, the company introduced new additions of personal protective equipment such as face masks, sneeze guards, signage, tamper-tape, and more.
"Earlier this year, hotels were revitalized by summer vacations, but as the holidays approach and international travel to the U.S. is easier, they're seeing an abundance of guests," Zisek added. "The busy season is here. It's the last chance for hoteliers and front desk managers to order custom hotel products, such as festive winter items, and receive them in time for use. I encourage placing orders in advance as shipping carrier performance trends are showing a decline and avoid a repeat of 2020," Zisek said.
Front Desk Supply is taking steps to be sure these delays are being communicated so that customers are aware of, and can plan for, these delays. For the month of November, Front Desk Supply has created a special offer available at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/November2021/ to help businesses in the struggling hospitality industry.
About Front Desk Supply
Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.
Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.
