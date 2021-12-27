MARIN CITY, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Porch Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Front Porch Realty, a powerful, woman-owned company, is charged by the industry's most advanced platform.
Front Porch Realty is a leading Marin County real estate firm founded by Janelle Fazackerley, Yoko Kasai, and Karen Robertson Strain. The three have numerous accolades and certifications between them, including two REALTOR® of the Year awards given by the Marin Association of REALTORS® and the Marin chapter of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. Since 2009, the Front Porch Realty team has closed more than $580 million in transactions and earned countless repeat and referral clients in the process.
Front Porch Realty professionals combine a diverse set of skills, with particular expertise in helping senior step-down clients, those looking for country properties, first-time homebuyers, and investors. The team's hyperlocal knowledge ensures they can help people buying and selling throughout the Bay Area and beyond, including Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and the East Bay counties.
Partnering with Side will ensure Front Porch Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Front Porch Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Front Porch Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Front Porch Realty has always valued collaboration, and we work together to find solutions to our clients' real estate challenges," said Fazackerly. Kasai added: "With Side as a new and valued member of our team, we're bringing state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support into the mix as we strive to help clients meet their property goals." Robertson Strain continued: "Side provides resources that are compelling and simple to use in a professional yet flexible environment, and we're excited to align our services with theirs."
About Front Porch Realty
Front Porch Realty combines a collaborative approach, down-to-earth advice, and customized property plans to support clients as they journey through the Bay Area real estate market. With a passion for homes and a focus on creating a stress-free experience, Front Porch Realty helps clients find the right home to build a secure future. For more information, visit http://www.frontporchrealtygroup.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
