LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Row Insurance Brokers LLC is pleased to announce that its online event liability insurance program is now available to residents of California, New York and Texas, with more US states forthcoming.
Available online in less than 5 minutes with no need to talk to a broker; policies start at $125 USD. Certificates proving coverage for the venue are free. A no-obligation quote is available any time of the day or night in less than 3 minutes here: https://events.frontrowinsurance.com/us
Up to $2,000,000 in liability insurance protection is available. Costs arising from injury to guests and damage to the venue are insured. The protection in the policy will assign a lawyer and cover legal costs. Host liquor liability coverage is also available to protect against losses or damages in case of claims arising from alcohol-related incidents that might occur at an event.
"We wanted to make the insurance process easier, faster and less expensive for people who rent event space," says Mike Groner, Vice President - US at Front Row Insurance Brokers LLC. "There is no need to speak to a broker, an underwriter is not involved, so the cost to process the insurance is low and we have passed this savings onto the event space renters."
Available to buy online at https://events.frontrowinsurance.com/us, Front Row's US event insurance policy also protects: anniversary parties, bar & bat mitzvahs, book signings, fashion shows, lectures, holiday parties and more.
Read more about the policy: https://www.frontrowinsurance.com/en-us/event-insurance-usa
About: Front Row Insurance Brokers LLC is an independent insurance broker that works on behalf of its clients to provide insurance at a low cost. Should a claim occur, Front Row works diligently to ensure that clients receive the money they are owed per the insurance policy. Front Row has US offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville. Visit their website at https://www.frontrowinsurance.com/usa.
