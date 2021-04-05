ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frontier Communications is the Official TV and Internet Provider of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, to be held April 23-25. This will be Frontier's fourth year partnering with the annual motorsports event.
"The Frontier team is very happy to announce our fourth partnership with the Firestone Grand Prix," said Melanie Williams, Frontier's Senior Vice President of Operations, South Region. "It is exciting to be a part of such an impressive event in our Tampa Bay community, and we love that our organizations share a passion for speed, whether those speeds are achieved on the racetrack or via the Frontier fiber optic broadband service we offer."
"Frontier Communications and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are a perfect combination. We both deliver speed and an exceptional experience to our customers," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which owns and operates the 17th annual downtown race. "After an unprecedented 2020, our team is thankful to have Frontier back as a partner. We look forward to Frontier being involved with the Grand Prix for many years to come."
The Firestone Grand Prix team is working closely with the City of St. Petersburg, county and state officials to ensure the safety and security of all race guests. The race will operate under the City's "Race to Safe" guidelines for COVID-19, with limited spectator attendance. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings, observe safe social distancing and enhanced hygiene and safety precautions at the event.
For the 2021 race, Frontier is offering lucky Florida race fans the chance to win tickets by entering the Frontier Ultimate Teammate Sweepstakes. Grand Prize Winners will receive a 4-pack of VIP Hospitality Suite Passes. Frontier is also giving away reserved grandstand and general admission tickets. Entries must be submitted between April 1st and April 15th at Frontier.com/GrandPrix.
Frontier Communications offers home and business telecommunications solutions including video, advanced voice and high-speed internet over the only widely available, 100 percent fiber-optic network in the region. Currently that includes a standalone home broadband introductory offer of 500/500 Megabits per second, in serviceable areas, for $59.99 (before taxes and fees). It also offers device security, identity protection, and digital support services.
Frontier is a major employer in Florida, with approximately 2,600 team members. Tampa is the company's South Region headquarters and the company is committed to partnering with local events like the Grand Prix in support of the Tampa Bay community.
Tickets to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are on sale now at gpstpete.com.
About Frontier Communications:
Frontier Communications Corporation (OTC: FTRCQ) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.
About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:
The 17th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida's spring break season each March and rescheduled to the last weekend of April this year. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES' season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional INDYCAR races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 2-4, 2021), Honda Indy Toronto (July 9-11, 2021), and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 10-12, 2021).
For more information, visit gpstpete.com, 'like' its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.
