Reston, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FrontStream, the leading provider of a complete suite of products that empower registered nonprofit organizations and socially responsible corporations to raise more funds securely and easily for causes that effect positive change, today announced the appointment of Dan Allison as chief technology officer. A mission-focused CTO, Allison will drive and execute product strategy for FrontStream's leading all-in-one digital fundraising platform, Panorama, while working closely with customers to ensure solutions meet their unique and emerging fundraising needs.
"Despite a year of uncertainty, nonprofits remain resilient, revealing the power of technology-led fundraising models," said Chris Broderick, CEO of FrontStream. "As an invaluable addition to our executive team, Dan will spearhead the next generation of innovation for our platform and work closely with our customers as they continue to perfect their virtual fundraising strategies."
Prior to joining FrontStream, Allison served as CTO at Indiggo, a provider of an AI-driven solution that brings immediate focused execution to enterprise strategy. Before that, he spent several years working at Credible Behavioral Health Software, a leading SaaS electronic medical records company that seeks to improve the quality of care and lives in behavioral health for clients, families, providers and management. While there, he led the expansion of the product development team, transformed the development process and assisted in securing a $30M investment from a leading multinational investment bank. Allison also held director-level roles at Ipreo and, earlier, Bigdough, where he steered the development of a high-quality SaaS application that resulted in revenue growth of $500K to $19M over five years and a $38M company acquisition in 2004.
"I'm excited to join the FrontStream team and work alongside a talented group of dedicated professionals who share my passion for leveraging innovative technology for good," said Dan Allison, CTO of FrontStream. "I look forward to further expanding and enhancing FrontStream's suite of intuitive solutions to make fundraising and donor engagement as simple and easy as possible for our customers."
About FrontStream
FrontStream is mission-focused on helping registered nonprofits and corporations raise more funds for causes that effect positive change. Its complete suite of products includes Panorama, an all-in-one digital fundraising platform for managing, planning, processing and promoting fundraising events. Auctions created in Panorama are deployed and hosted on BiddingForGood, the nonprofit industry's top donor destination site for participating in auctions happening right now. FrontStream's fully integrated PCI level 1 compliant payment processing platform securely processes billions of dollars in transactions annually. More than 100,000 charities in North America have used FrontStream to power their digital fundraising efforts. To learn more about FrontStream visit https://www.frontstream.com/ and follow on Twitter @FrontStream.
