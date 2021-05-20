RESTON, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
To uncover blind spots, discover areas of opportunity, boost cost savings, inform intelligent decisions and drive business continuity, organizations across every industry are discovering the value of a data-driven strategy to maximize ROI and success. And with the rise in online fundraising, data analytics has now made its way into the nonprofit world, rapidly advancing a sector that historically relied on verbal feedback from supporters to guide business decisions.
As innovative nonprofit organizations (NPOs) continue to gain momentum by leveraging analytics to build stronger relationships with supporters, improve operational efficiencies and drive greater donations, how can non-tech savvy fundraisers catch up?
To discuss the rise of data-driven fundraising and the value it unlocks, experts from FrontStream will host a free webinar titled, "How Data and Technology Can Fuel Donations." By attending the virtual event, participants will be empowered to:
- Maximize the power of their online technology platforms to instantly increase donations
- Capture key information on what motivates and inspires donors
- Categorize and segment donor profiles
- Personalize engagement to build trust, deepen relationships & increase funds
The webinar will also feature a demo of Panorama, the industry's leading, all-in-one digital fundraising platform for planning, managing, promoting and securely processing fundraising events, and unveil foolproof ways nonprofits use Panorama to drive donor engagement and donations.
Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
About FrontStream
FrontStream is mission-focused on helping registered nonprofits and corporations raise more funds for causes that effect positive change. Its complete suite of products includes Panorama, an all-in-one digital fundraising platform for managing, planning, processing and promoting fundraising events. Auctions created in Panorama are deployed and hosted on BiddingForGood, the nonprofit industry's top donor destination site for participating in auctions happening right now. FrontStream's fully integrated PCI level 1 compliant payment processing platform securely processes billions of dollars in transactions annually. More than 100,000 charities in North America have used FrontStream to power their digital fundraising efforts. To learn more about FrontStream visit https://www.frontstream.com/ and follow on Twitter @FrontStream.
