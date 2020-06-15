NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The vulnerability management market holds true to 4 foundational principles—identify vulnerabilities (discovery), prioritize based on severity and risk, communicate vulnerability status and risk to all relevant parties (reporting), and recommend a proper response—while simultaneously building complementary functionality and creating partnerships that leverage the advances in data analytics and cloud networking.With data now driving the business world, enterprises are looking for systems that serve the entire business: security, IT, operations, and executives.
To serve these new constituents, vulnerability management systems must dig wider and deeper for more relevant data to apply context and present the enhanced data in a language that each group understands. This requires new levels of assessment that leverage a much broader data source in order to calculate risk and business impact, and determine proper prioritization.Suppliers are expanding their portfolios, but where they cannot or choose not to expand they are creating more open integration with third-party providers. Larger suppliers are also moving fast toward building a platform approach to cybersecurity with vulnerability management as its core foundational technology. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
