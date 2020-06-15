NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
A web application firewall (WAF) is the basic security solution to ensure that websites and web applications remain available and secure at all times. The web application layer is critical for businesses on their digital transformation journeys, but it is also vulnerable to attack.
A WAF solution helps to protect websites, web applications, and application programming interfaces from attacks such as cross-site scripting (XSS) and SQL injections by analyzing and monitoring Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Layer 7 traffic.More stringent compliance and in-house data security regulations over the last few years, such as the Cybersecurity Acts in China, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Cybersecurity Fortification Initiative, and Taiwan's Cybersecurity Management Act, have accelerated market growth.
A trend has been to combine WAF solutions with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, web performance, or bot detection mitigation solutions for a more comprehensive web protection offering in order to ensure network and business service availability and continuity.As many businesses migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, they will shift to cloud-based WAF service for an always-on, scalable, and overhead-free solution.
Companies that are able to provide both on-premises and cloud-based deployment options will be in a better position to grow. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
