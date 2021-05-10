10 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards commend best-in-class companies that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs in their industries and have continually demonstrated excellence.
"My heartiest congratulations to these companies, whose vision served as the catalyst in generating first-class performance within their industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.
Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. The selection process utilizes real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation, and the winners represent the best of the best in Asia-Pacific.
The 10 awards presented were segmented into global, regional, and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Best Practices Awards.
Global & Regional Titles
2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership
NEC Corporation
2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award
Mach7 Technologies
2020 Asia-Pacific Email Security Vendor of the Year
Cisco Systems
2021 Asia-Pacific SME Accounting Software Vendor of the Year
Xero Limited
Country Titles
2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award
NICE inContact
2021 Australia Cloud Infrastructure Services Company of the Year
Telstra
2021 Indonesia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year
PT Infomedia
2021 Indonesia In Vitro Fertility (IVF) Company of the Year
Morula IVF Indonesia
2021 Greater China CRO Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Viva Biotech Holdings
2021 Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of The Year (Clinical
INEX Innovate
