Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Honour the Best in Class in Asia-Pacific Industry

 By Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honoured Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence.

"These awards acknowledge and honour the best-in-class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire through their achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

17 awards were presented that were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Award Titles & Category

Award Recipients

Regional awards

2020 Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Value Leadership Award

Amdocs

2020 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award

Azbil Corporation

2020 Asia-Pacific Cyber Intelligence Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Cyfirma

2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Vendor of the Year

Intel Corporation

2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year

Trilliant Networks Inc

National awards

2020 Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Provider of the Year

Probe Group

2020 Japan IoT Service Provider of the Year

NTT Communications

2020 Japan Data Center Service Provider of the Year

NTT Communications

2020 Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year

Indosat Ooredoo

2020 Indonesia IT Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

PT. Mastersystem Infotama

2020 Malaysia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

Heitech Padu Berhad

2020 Malaysia Integrated Poultry Market Leadership Award

Leong Hup International Berhad

2020 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Market Leadership Award

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad

2020 Malaysia Car Subscription Company of the Year

Renault - TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia ERP Software Vendor of the Year

Sage Software Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia Financial Accounting Software Vendor of the Year

Sage Software Sdn Bhd

2020 Singapore Data Center Services Provider of the Year

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us:  Start the discussion

