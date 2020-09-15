Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Honour the Best in Class in Asia-Pacific Industry

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honoured Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence.
"These awards acknowledge and honour the best-in-class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire through their achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.
Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.
17 awards were presented that were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
Award Titles & Category
Award Recipients
Regional awards
2020 Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Value Leadership Award
Amdocs
2020 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award
Azbil Corporation
2020 Asia-Pacific Cyber Intelligence Technology Innovation Leadership Award
Cyfirma
2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Vendor of the Year
Intel Corporation
2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year
Trilliant Networks Inc
National awards
2020 Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Provider of the Year
Probe Group
2020 Japan IoT Service Provider of the Year
NTT Communications
2020 Japan Data Center Service Provider of the Year
NTT Communications
2020 Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year
Indosat Ooredoo
2020 Indonesia IT Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
PT. Mastersystem Infotama
2020 Malaysia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
Heitech Padu Berhad
2020 Malaysia Integrated Poultry Market Leadership Award
Leong Hup International Berhad
2020 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Market Leadership Award
Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad
2020 Malaysia Car Subscription Company of the Year
Renault - TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd
2020 Malaysia ERP Software Vendor of the Year
Sage Software Sdn Bhd
2020 Malaysia Financial Accounting Software Vendor of the Year
Sage Software Sdn Bhd
2020 Singapore Data Center Services Provider of the Year
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion
Contact:
Kala Mani. S.
Best Practices Awards Branding – Asia-Pacific
Email: kala.manis@frost.com