DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Logistics, a world-class provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation solutions has chosen Easy Metrics, the leading provider of Operations Financial Management (OpsFM) solutions to support the next steps in their growth strategy in the food and grocery 3PL market. Easy Metrics integrates with Cadre Technologies' Warehouse Management System ( Cadence WMS) that enables FST Logistics' distribution centers to rapidly fulfill food and grocery orders for both retail and e-commerce customers.
During the pandemic, online grocery sales grew 54 percent in 2020. Grocery e-commerce is predicted to push past $100B for the first time in 2021. Established and emerging brands alike are turning to FST Logistics to scale their e-commerce operations. As a cold storage and fulfillment provider, FST Logistics stands out with its seamless integration with most large retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.
FST Logistics has significantly improved operational efficiencies with the technology upgrades. Despite the market changes due to COVID-19, their optimized operations enable them to deliver 3PL services in food and grocery categories reliably and cost-effectively. By using Easy Metrics to analyze operational cost and efficiencies and Cadence WMS to handle higher volumes and multi-channel fulfillment distribution, FST Logistics is taking the next step in delivering a world-class customer experience. Armed with the data they need to drive value and on-time delivery to their customers; they are ready to continue to scale to meet the demands of the market.
Easy Metrics's flexible data model, which allows for full network visibility across multiple facilities, as well as the benefit of a fast and robust integration with Cadre's Cadence WMS, were instrumental in FST Logistics decision to select Easy Metrics.
Zak Hancock, Executive VP, FST Logistics Warehousing
"We've been updating our technology and fulfillment capabilities across the company. For software investments, there is probably not a better ROI than a good labor management system."
Jill Keto, Chief Marketing Officer, Easy Metrics
"Food brands require adaptable, flexible fulfillment solutions. And that's really driven by the modern consumer's behavior and expectations of immediate availability. Order fulfillment is a highly complex business, because each retailer has unique requirements, and e-commerce is a large volume of one-off orders. FST offers an exceptional customer experience, and continuously makes it easier for food brands to get their products delivered. Easy Metrics is excited to support this effort with cost and performance analytics of their operations so their team can drive efficiencies and continue their customer-focused innovation."
About Easy Metrics
Easy Metrics fuels operational excellence in distribution operations. Operations and finance leaders use Easy Metric's API integration platform and machine learning to analyze, plan, and forecast their labor spend so they can drive operational speed and efficiency, price their products and services profitably, and drive employee engagement. With Easy Metrics, they translate raw activity, facility, people, and equipment data from multiple data sources into actionable reporting that help their operation optimize labor and equipment spend, plan facility investments, and drive employee engagement strategies that ultimately fuel the growth of their business. For more information, please visit http://www.EasyMetrics.com.
About Cadre Technologies
Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations and online collaboration. Products include: LogiView, SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit https://www.cadretech.com.
About FST Logistics, Inc.
Based in Columbus, Ohio, FST Logistics first opened its doors in 1991 with 11 committed employees and a business model that solely focused on shipping and transportation efforts. FST Logistics now employs over 400 staff members at any given time and provides the best temperature-controlled transportation services and warehousing capabilities. They have over one million square feet of dry, refrigerated and frozen space and specialize in assisting emerging food brands. As an employee-owned company, they have a reputation of unsurpassed customer service and a clear knack for communication; their goal is to continue to grow by employing the best minds and talent the industry has to offer.
Media Contact
Christen Thomas, Cadre Technologies, 1-866-252-2373, marketing@cadretech.com
SOURCE Cadre Technologies