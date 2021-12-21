COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Logistics, Inc. was once again named to the 2021 Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list today. This list recognizes and honors leading software and technology providers, including third-party logistics (3PL) companies, that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.
In 2020, FST Logistics made a commitment to making significant operational investments to implement new technological solutions that have come to implementation in 2021. These investments included InSight, a customer portal, a customer relationship management tool, a labor management system, a new transportation management system and additional integrations with existing systems.
"Technology remains an integral component for the growth of FST Logistics," said Matt Hartman, president and chief executive officer of FST Logistics. "We have invested significant resources in creating a robust technology solution internally and externally that will help us deliver on the promises we make to our customers. As we continue to make these investments, we will further our mission of creating both a better and safer supply chain experience for all."
The need for supply chain visibility and reliable technological infrastructure remains paramount as disruptions and capacity constraints continue. FST Logistics continues to keep the supply chain moving for customers through the investments made to ensure full visibility of goods when the market has been greatly impacted by the reasons above.
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
