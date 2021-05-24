LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Carbon Forum, presented by FT Live, in partnership with MOSS, brings together noted industry thought leaders, key global business and financial players, senior government officials, and local communities to discuss the solutions and investments that will deliver - at the right pace and scale - a net-zero, nature-positive economy for a more equitable and resilient society. The focus will be placed on the positive impact that investment strategies, financial instruments, carbon markets, and technology can have as enablers of a sustainable and profitable Amazon. The event will take place on June 29 and 30, 2021 online at https://globalcarbonforum.live.ft.com/home.
The planet's survival is intrinsically linked to preserving and valuing its natural resources and it is essential to develop direct policies, enhance capacity building and steer financial flows at the scale needed, combining sustainability and economic development.
Nowhere is the importance of immediate action more evident than in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, that is imminently threatened by deforestation. The Amazon plays a vital role in stabilizing the Earth's climate, protecting biodiversity, and providing significant ecosystem services to three million species. How best to take care of this valuable resource, delivering jobs, economic development, and innovation while restoring and conserving it? Is it possible to reconcile these objectives? What are the best practices and proposed models for the development of a low-carbon, inclusive model in the region? What policies, partnerships, and financial instruments are needed to harness the Amazon's full potential for the benefit of people and nature?
The event's sessions will cover such topics as sustainable investing, how carbon markets are driving decarbonization, green bonds and the latest breed of financial instruments for sustainability, reconciling economic development and conservation in the Amazon, transitioning to the bioeconomy, a dialogue on what the business sector is doing to preserve "the lungs of the world," and more.
Speakers at the event include Todd Chapman, US Ambassador to Brazil, Carlos A. Nobre, a Senior Researcher, at the Institute of Advanced Studies, University of Sao Paulo; Marina Grossi, President of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS); Thomas Lovejoy, President of the Amazon Biodiversity Center, a Senior Fellow of the United Nations Foundation and a University Professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at George Mason University; Daniel Alves da Silva, a Professional Footballer who plays for São Paulo FC and the Brazilian National Team and is a Member of the Earthshot Prize Council; and Luis Felipe Adaime, the Co-founder and CEO of MOSS.
The Global Carbon Forum, presented by FT Live in partnership with MOSS, is a free online event, interested attendees can register at https://globalcarbonforum.live.ft.com/page/1773846/register-for-free.
About MOSS
MOSS has launched the world's first tradable and largest tokenized REDD+ carbon credit project in History, the MCO2 token (MOSS Carbon Credit), for compensation of CO2 footprints. MCO2 is the first truly global carbon credit token that provides ease, transparency, security, liquidity, and global scale compensation for carbon footprints. In ten months, the project has bought/sold more than 1 million tons of CO2 and raised and sent more than $10 million in proceeds to Amazon Forest conservation projects – this helped the expansion of these projects to 300 thousand hectares. In addition, MCO2 has the highest quality and carefully selected Amazon conservation projects and has as its solid record the largest stock of a carbon credit token: 2 million tons - equivalent to a market value of US $36 million. For more information, please see https://moss.earth/ and their intro video at https://youtu.be/2sVacsinPfk.
