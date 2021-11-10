OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application automation solutions, today announced the expanded support of single sign-on (SSO) across multiple modules on its integrated receivables platform, ETran.
FTNI's ETran platform is a highly-configurable, cloud-based, modular solution that enables organizations to streamline and automate the complete A/R lifecycle, from invoice/statement presentment, to payment acceptance, processing, and ultimately cash application operations, all on a single, cloud-based receivables processing platform.
Used by leading companies spanning numerous industries across the U.S. and Canada, ETran now supports the ability for businesses to utilize SSO functionality from their existing internal and customer-facing systems and interfaces into the ETran platform at multiple touchpoints. These latest updates now allow the flexibility to support customer's unique requirements for SSO across ETran's remote deposit capture (RDC), online and mobile payment solutions.
"As ETran has evolved to encompass all payment methods and channels, the demand to support SSO across a growing number of our customers' internal employee-facing, and external customer-facing systems has continued to grow," said Michael Thompson, vice president, operations, FTNI. "Our expanded support of SSO across the ETran platform is helping our customers create a more seamless and secure user experience that also helps drive increased adoption within their A/R operations."
Truly integrated receivables solutions deliver businesses with the ability to accept, process and post any payment method (checks, ACH/EFT, credit/debit card, cash), from any payment channel (mailed-in, lockbox, autopay, called-in, in-person, online, mobile) and facilitate the automatic transmission of cash application data to be posted into any back-office system. ETran's agnostic 'plug-n-play' nature works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships and supports efficient integration in either batch or real-time with any back-office system to deliver true straight through processing.
About FTNI
Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and merchant processor relationships, online and mobile applications, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 customers spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Realty, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.
