MONROVIA, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FTSI is excited to announce its partnership with ModusBox to deliver PortX, an Application Programming Interface (API) integration platform for financial institutions. This API-First approach provides the flexibility to integrate fintech applications, services, and banking systems, and includes a suite of real-time payment connectivity solutions. FTSI will be an authorized PortX reseller to financial institutions nationwide.
The integration technology builds an agility layer that enables financial institutions and partners to access core data. It eliminates point-to-point architecture and simplifies connectivity to the banking core. "Financial institutions are in a race to modernize infrastructure and deliver compelling consumer experiences," said FTSI's CEO and Chairwoman, Susan Napier. "An API-First approach places the power back in the hands of financial institutions and offers them the ability to scale and innovate."
The PortX plug-and-play architecture also enables financial institutions to add, remove, or replace vendors with reduced risk and minimal disruption. Financial institutions are often limited in the choice of third-party vendors or functionality due to the cost and constraints of connecting to their banking core. With an API-First design, it is now possible to design an integration-centric approach that is fast, agile, modular, and reusable.
"We are excited to partner with FTSI and to leverage their deep financial services industry expertise to deliver the next generation of digital transformation initiatives for banks and credit unions," said David Wexler, CEO ModusBox.
FTSI will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 9 am PDT. In this webinar, FTSI will feature ModusBox to provide an overview of the API integration architecture. Webinar attendees will learn how to break free from their core limitations and be able to participate in the Q&A session. Register at https://bit.ly/2OQ4rRp.
About FTSI
FTSI is the largest independent provider of custom digital and branch solutions for financial institutions. FTSI offers a full suite of solutions, including digital, hardware, software, electronic security, software professional services, project management, service maintenance, cash services, and a range of consultative services. Visit http://www.ftsius.com to learn more.
About ModusBox
ModusBox is a financial services technology company focused on open banking solutions that unlock access to banking core technologies and eliminate vendor dependencies. We help financial institutions empower their teams to connect to real-time payment networks like Zelle®, ACH, Fedwire, and others. Our solutions enable interoperability between online banking, credit checks, mortgage and loan applications, and other internal systems allowing for a timely and accurate view of customer data. For more information, please visit http://www.modusbox.com.
