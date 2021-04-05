MONROVIA, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FTSI unveils new visual identity, website and product line as part of an extensive rebrand and digital initiative.

The rebranding effort is in response to the renewal of its corporate vision and accelerated growth. "Digital is the future, said FTSI's CEO and Chairwoman, Susan Napier. "At the heart of this change is our initiative to expand our digital offerings, and as part of our evolution, we are thrilled to announce a new digital product line," continued Napier.

The new FTSI circular logo is a symbol of innovative ideas taking flight. It combines the three core areas: hardware, digital, and service that come together to represent FTSI. The brand colors: purple represents its core expertise in hardware, blue represents its future in digital innovations, and yellow represents its gold standard in service.

FTSI established itself on ATM sales and services and has since grown to be the largest independent digital and branch solutions provider in the United States. FTSI quickly gained market share through dedicated service teams and a customer-centric culture.

"While hardware and security are still in our wheelhouse, FTSI will continue our evolution in the technology space. We will be offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that drive user-first concepts and custom execution for our customers," said Lisa Huertas, Chief Strategy Officer at FTSI.

FTSI will be hosting a webinar series on its new product line. The webinars will feature and highlight our new digital technology solutions. Click here (https://bit.ly/3ubDy9E) to sign up for upcoming news and announcements.

About FTSI

FTSI is the largest independent provider of custom digital and branch solutions for community financial institutions. FTSI offers a full suite of solutions, including digital, hardware, software, electronic security, software professional services, project management, service maintenance, cash services, and a range of consultative services. Visit http://www.ftsius.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Molly King, FTSI, +1 (818) 241-9571 Ext: 139, ftsi-communications@ftsius.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE FTSI

